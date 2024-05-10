Multiple items stolen, including a television, in the burglary of a Northampton home this week

Katie Wheatley
By Katie Wheatley
Published 10th May 2024, 13:52 BST
A number of items were stolen, including a Toshiba television, in the burglary of a Northampton home this week, say police.

Witnesses are being sought by Northamptonshire Police following the incident in Cowper Street.

The burglary happened on Tuesday evening (May 7) between 10pm and 10.30pm when the unknown offender/s entered the property.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 24000268792.