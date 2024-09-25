Multi-million regeneration of Greyfriars site could create 7,000 construction jobs in Northampton town centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The redevelopment of the largest brownfield site in West Northamptonshire would pump millions of pounds into the town centre.

The plans to give the vast site an unrecognisable makeover took another step forward this week with a national partner identified to deliver the Greyfriars regeneration project.

West Northamptonshire Council is set to partner with national placemaker, ECF – a joint venture between Legal & General, Homes England, and Muse – to deliver the regeneration of Greyfriars in Northampton Town Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ECF works with local authorities across the country to deliver high-quality schemes which provide diverse facilities for local communities.

Greyfriars includes the former Greyfriars Bus Station, which was demolished in 2015, as well as the Mayorhold and Victoria Street Car Parks, Corn Exchange, Belgrave House, and East and West Island totalling over 14 acres.

The agreement would enable the partnership to explore and shape planning, delivery, and funding for the largest brownfield regeneration opportunity within West Northamptonshire.

Once established, the proposal would be subject to further approvals from both ECF and the Council, expected to be in summer 2025.

Greyfriars includes the former Greyfriars Bus Station, which was demolished in 2015, as well as the Mayorhold and Victoria Street Car Parks, Corn Exchange, Belgrave House, and East and West Island totalling over 14 acres.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The vision, which has been developed by West Northamptonshire Council and Studio Egret West with support from Homes England, seeks to re-imagine several derelict buildings with exciting new uses.

The Corn Exchange could form an arts and culture hub, whilst Belgrave House provides opportunities for an innovative workplace and business incubator. The regeneration could also include a new outdoor Amphitheatre to anchor landmark new public spaces.

New residents and visitors are expected to spend an additional £21m in Northampton which will help drive the economy of the entire town centre with as many as 7,000 full time equivalent jobs created during construction, generating £1 billion in economic value.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Dan Lister, Cabinet Member for Local Economy, Culture and Leisure said: “Transformational change is already underway across Northampton town centre with the redevelopment of the Market Square, and rejuvenation of Abington and Fish Street.

“As well as development plans on brownfield land at Four Waterside and Marefair which demonstrates the Council’s ambition but also commitment to delivering better public spaces. This partnership is an exciting step forward in our vision to regenerate the Greyfriars site into a vibrant neighbourhood which is set to amplify this part of town and turn this into a reality.

“ECF obtain a wide breadth of skills and knowledge which they will be bringing to West Northamptonshire as part of a long-term relationship to bring forward a viable and sustainable scheme.”

Sir Michael Lyons, Chair at ECF, said: “West Northamptonshire Council has developed an ambitious and exciting vision for Greyfriars, as part of a bold approach to the wider regeneration of Northampton Town Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Working in partnership with the local authority, ECF will support the development of a delivery model which aligns with the Greyfriars vision and supports long-term regeneration.

“Greyfriars has the potential to drive significant social and economic value and working together we can unlock the opportunity. Having expanded in size to £400m, ECF stands ready to collaborate with ambitious partners to deliver transformative regeneration.”

To find out more about the regeneration taking place across Northampton visit www.wearenorthampton.com