Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A multi-award-winning vegan sweet business, established in Northampton, has scooped another prestigious accolade for the East Midlands.

Sweet Lounge, a vegan confectionary brand with plastic-free packaging, was founded by Greta McDonald in Brixworth a decade ago in 2014.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The business owner knew there were better alternatives waiting to be discovered to what was already available on the sweet shelves, as no brands had endeavoured to offer vegan sweets with plastic-free packaging.

Sweet Lounge, a vegan confectionary brand with plastic-free packaging, was founded by Greta McDonald in Brixworth a decade ago in 2014.

Adding to its previous wins, Sweet Lounge won the ‘Sustainability Award’ at the Celebrating Small Business Awards – organised by the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB).

The team will now compete in the national UK FSB Celebrating Small Business Awards final, taking place in Blackpool in May.

When asked how it feels to have won the latest award, Greta told the Chronicle & Echo: “It’s amazing to get recognition for our sustainability efforts as a brand. It highlights all the effort over the years, behind the scenes and in our packaging.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sweet Lounge has eliminated single-use plastics in its kitchens, is conscious about electricity usage, and is the only sweet brand in retail that has compostable packaging.

The business owner knew there were better alternatives waiting to be discovered, as no brands had endeavoured to offer vegan sweets with plastic-free packaging.

Greta shared: “Since we launched in 2021, 350,000 pieces of single-use plastic have been saved from entering oceans and landfill by Sweet Lounge. We’re looking to double that.”

The business is also looking to become a B Corporation, a company that has met the highest standards of social and environmental performance, transparency and accountability.

The founder is pleased to now progress to the national final, to get the brand out there to more people across the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Awards remind us that what we’re doing is making a difference, even though we are small,” said Greta. “We want to grow and become the leading brand. It’s a great boost for the company and team.”

Hundreds of entries were received from businesses across the six counties in the Celebrating Small Business Awards, which highlighted the diversity and quality of what is on offer.

Jennifer Thomas, FSB Development Manager, described the winners as a “reflection of the vibrancy, innovation and tenacity that makes up our small business community”.