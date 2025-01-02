Multi-award-winning jeweller pleased to round off another ‘solid year’ of being ‘constantly busy’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A multi-award-winning jeweller is pleased to round off another “solid year” of being “constantly busy” and she is excited for what is to come in 2025.

Silver jewellery maker Steph Davies founded Scruffy Dog Silver in 2011, and has been named best jeweller in the county for two consecutive years at the Northants Life Awards.

Each unique piece is crafted and finished by hand, and all the designs are Steph’s own. The business owner likes to predominantly use sterling silver, but mixes it up with copper, seaglass and the odd splash of gold.

As she picks up materials from different places and often stumbles across treasure in the most unlikely, much of Steph’s work are one-offs.

Though the business did not become a full-time venture until 2011, Steph, from Duston, has always been a crafter.

Having attended a silversmith workshop that she stumbled across more than a decade ago, she used the opportunity to learn the basics and has self-taught since then.

“It has been another solid, good year,” Steph told the Chronicle & Echo. “I didn’t expect to be voted best jeweller again. It was a surprise the first time and this time it meant a lot. It comes down to the loyalty of my customers.”

Steph has been busy attending a range of markets, some she has been to previously and others she was new to.

Scruffy Dog Silver has been named best jeweller in the county for two consecutive years at the Northants Life Awards.

Not only is she a stockist at local businesses such as Duston Village Bakery and My Little Vintage in Olney, Steph’s creations are also available to purchase in a gallery in Devon.

2024 also marked the eighth year of Scruffy Dog Silver being stocked at a gallery in Cornwall during the summer, and this will be the same in 2025.

Though last year was a positive time, Steph has noticed a change in spending habits, with more people opting for keepsake and personalised commissions over purchasing at markets and events.

“I’m constantly busy,” said Steph. “When people come back for more, it means I’m doing something right and my customers become friends. I expected some lulls but there haven't been any.”

The business owner reiterated it is “vital” for people to continue spending their hard-earned money with independents as we move into 2025, which is set to be a busy one for the jeweller.

Steph has decided to dip her toe into the world of weddings and will be attending Brampton Grange’s wedding fair in January. She hopes to offer keepsake jewellery and work with couples to create bespoke pieces for the people they are gifting them to.

There is also the potential of Scruffy Dog Silver joining a ‘creatives collective’, in which the business will work alongside other independents to run events and workshops.

“It’s time to try new things,” said Steph, who is grateful for the continued support of her customers as she moves into her fourteenth year of trading.

For more information on Scruffy Dog Silver, visit the business’ website here.