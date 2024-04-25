Multi-award-winning artisan ice cream business continues to expand flavours to accommodate for all

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The owner of a multi-award-winning artisan ice cream business is working hard to expand the flavours on offer, to ensure she accommodates people of all dietary requirements.

Your Cool is a small batch producer of fresh and high quality ice creams and sorbets – made to order for local delivery or available as a unique experience for events, including weddings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The business was established in late 2019 after many years as a thought in the back of the mind of founder Jo Rutherford.

Your Cool is a small batch producer of fresh and high quality ice creams and sorbets – made to order for local delivery or available as a unique experience for events, including weddings.

Having enjoyed making ice cream in her former domestic machine for friends and family, Jo decided to take the leap from her career in marketing management to create artisan ice cream.

The founder envisioned she would focus on personalised ice creams for weddings and corporate events, but her products are also stocked in retail and coffee shops and Jo attends events with a trike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since last speaking to the Chronicle & Echo in August, Jo says Your Cool had a “really good” Christmas period with their festive flavours.

The business was established in late 2019 after many years as a thought in the back of the mind of founder Jo Rutherford.

“It’s a little unusual,” she said. “You wouldn’t expect December to be a good month for an ice cream business.”

Jo has already attended events this year, at Holdenby House and T’s Coffee – and she is returning to Pitsford this weekend for T’s Dogfest. Other upcoming events include Delapre Abbey and the artisan food tent at Silverstone Festival 2024.

Though the founder would usually spend the colder and quieter months developing new flavours, she was so busy that she was unable to do this until January. She has spent time working on vegan and dairy-free flavours, as demand has increased.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are now four vegan and dairy-free flavours that have been perfected and are on sale, with more in the trial and experimentation stage.

Jo’s coffee flavour ice cream, among the more than 80 she has perfected, was named the gold artisan local product at last year’s Weetabix Northamptonshire Food and Drink Awards.

Jo will be entering into the vegan and vegetarian category at this year’s Weetabix Food and Drink Awards. She is keeping her fingers crossed that her hard work developing flavours will pay off.

The business owner revealed she is currently working on a dairy-free raspberry swirl ice cream, a ginger and dark chocolate flavour, and a Jaffa Cake inspired ice cream – using orange marmalade from Friars Farm, as Jo supports other local producers at any opportunity.

Not only has Your Cool got events lined up, but a number of corporate occasions and weddings over the summer too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The tubs are personalised and branded for the weddings,” said Jo. “It’s so nice when you give those out and people realise they are specially made for the bride and groom.”