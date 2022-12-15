Mud, glorious mud! Wild and Woolly scramble returns to Northamptonshire

The gloves are off for Boxing Day's Wild and Woolly event as the top three from last year's mudbath clash again in the world's oldest continuously run motorcycle scramble.

Last year's winner Michael McClurg, runner-up Jamie Berry and third-placed Nick Williams intend to excel again at Long Buckby (NN6 7PH).

But with three deep engine-killing water troughs to tackle on every lap it's anyone's guess as to who may surface as winner of this one-hour plus one lap battle, starting at 11am. Practice starts at 10am.

Action from last year's event. Picture by Fraser Law

Returning to the event is three times victor Neville Bradshaw from South Africa, who is regarded as favourite by many followers of this unique event.

Other top runners are Matt Smith, James Barnwell and Charley Lee. Barnwell would love to win for family pride, his father Steve having won in 1975 and 1979. Motorcycle dealer Lee of John Lee Motorcycles in Higham Ferrers has shop honours to consider and is a brilliant rider.

Ashley Batten has entered what is thought to be the oldest machine taking part – a 1996 Suzuki RM250 which he rode last year. Batten deserve a classic pat on the back, not only for his 20th Century mount, but for the fact he has masterminded track preparation on haulier Richard Draper's land.

Landowner Draper has made the event possible for the second year at Long Buckby and has generously added two extra fields for car parking.

Northants 4x4 Response will be on hand to help drivers get out of car parks should they need assistance.

"It's all bubbling up to be a great event," says event secretary Samantha Howe of the promoting Northampton Motor Cycle Club.

"There will toilets on site, two refreshment vans and race commentary by former club champion scrambler Colin Hill.

"We advise you to get there early and wear sensible winter footwear and clothing. There is no charge for parking nor for event entry, but we would like you to donate generously in cash for a collection for local charities. We do not have facilities for card payments.

