‘Much-needed’ renovation set to start on well-used children’s play area in Northampton

A “much-needed” renovation is soon to begin on a well-used children’s play area in Northampton, in the hope it will have a “positive impact on children and parents from across the community”.

It was early last year when the Far Cotton and Delapre Community Council distributed a community questionnaire about the play area at the Far Cotton Recreation Ground, in Delapre Crescent Road.

Students from both Queen Eleanor Primary Academy and Delapre Primary School were consulted about what they wanted to see – and “the feedback was clear”.

The current play area at the Far Cotton Recreation Ground, in Delapre Crescent Road.

The children wanted something more interesting to climb on than the existing apparatus and loved the idea of a basket swing or zipwire.

These features remained a priority for the councillors when making their decision about which of the eight contractors, who all submitted their proposals, would take on the project.

With the proposals submitted in December, it was a month later when the council made the decision to award the play area contract to Hags UK – who came out on top when value for money, inclusivity and sustainability were considered.

Councillor John Bright, the council’s chair, is delighted to share the formal design for the play area, which will hopefully be enjoyed by local children for many years to come.

Here is what the play area is expected to look like following the upcoming renovation.

Former chair and play area working group member, Councillor Daniel Soan, said: “Upgrading the Far Cotton Rec play area has been a long-term ambition for the Community Council.