South Northamptonshire MP Andrea Leadsom says receiving a damehood from the Prince of Wales at Buckingham Palace was her “greatest honour”.

Dame Andrea revealed she spoke with Prince William about the “amazing” work his wife, the Princess of Wales, does for young children.

She said: “It is the most amazing occasion and it's the greatest honour.

Dame Andrea Leadsom poses after her investiture by the Prince of Wales at Buckingham Palace

"It was very special so soon after the very sad death of the Queen, so, it's quite sort of poignant being here today but wonderful.

“My husband and three grown-up children are here with me, and we've all just loved it.

“It's the most amazing experience to go through and we've been able to chat to other people receiving awards, and that is also fantastic — you meet some incredible people who've done amazing things for their country.”

Dame Andrea has been South Northamptonshire’s MP since 2010 and had a 27,761 majority at the 2019 general election. She was awarded a damehood in the 2021 Queen’s birthday honours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A prominent Brexiteer, she stood for the leadership of the Conservative Party after Prime Minister David Cameron resigned but stepped aside leaving Theresa May as sole contender.

Mrs Leadsom added: “It feels such an honour to receive recognition for work but, at the same time, it just makes me realise what a fantastic institution our monarchy is.