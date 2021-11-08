The pool at Moulton Leisure Centre. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

A swimming pool at a newly revamped Northampton leisure centre is closed temporarily due to a ‘mechanical issue’.

Moulton Leisure Centre relaunched in April this year after £8.5 million was spent on refurbishing the facility previously called The Chris Moody Centre.

Around seven months later, the pool has already had to close as the floor is broken.

The pool, run by Everyone Active, closed last Monday (November 1) and is expected to remain shut until next Monday (November 15).

Jamie Brightwell, Everyone Active’s contract manager, said: “We are moving closer towards reopening the pool at Moulton Leisure Centre.

“The mechanical issue with the pool floor is being repaired by experts and we are also in the process of filling and heating the pool.

“We hope to reopen it on Monday, November 15 but in the meantime, customers are welcome to use the pools at Harborough Leisure Centre or Daventry Leisure Centre. The gym, classes and health suite at Moulton remain open as usual.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused and will provide a further update as soon as we can.”