Motorcyclist dies after crash on A45 between Rushden Lakes and Chowns Mill roundabout

A man in his 50s has died following a collision between his motorbike and a van on the A45 between Rushden Lakes and Irthlingborough.

The incident happened on Friday, November 29, at about 3.30pm, when a blue Yamaha motorcycle was in collision with a white Vauxhall van.

Sadly, the motorcyclist – a man in his 50s – died a short time later.

A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “Police officers are appealing for witnesses after a fatal road traffic collision on the A45 between the Chowns Mill roundabout and the Rushden Lakes roundabout.

“Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have CCTV or dash cam footage of the collision.

“Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101.

“Please quote incident number 24000711239 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”

A 30-year-old man has been arrested in connection with this incident and released on bail pending further enquiries.