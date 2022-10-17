News you can trust since 1931
Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital following crash that closed Northamptonshire A5

Biker suffers “multiple fractures” in collision with Transit

By Kevin Nicholls
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 17th Oct 2022, 12:24pm

A motorcyclist was airlifted to hospital with “multiple fractures” following a collision that closed a five-mile stretch of the A5 through Northamptonshire on Sunday (October 16).

Police confirmed that the driver of a white Ford Transit van was also taken to hospital following the crash near Crick at around 1.10pm.

National Highways closed the A5 in both directions between the A428 and the #A426 in Warwickshire to allow an air ambulance to land.

Police shut the A5 for more than two hours at Crick following Sunday's crash involving a van and motorbike
