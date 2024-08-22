Motorbike accident survivor to abseil down National Lift Tower in aid of Daventry charities

Simon Wilkins is going to abseil down the National Lift Tower next month, together with some of The Reach for Health Centre’s staff members, in aid of their charity and the Dem Cafe charity, which is tackling Alzheimer’s disease.

Simon, 32, has been attending The Reach for Health Centre in Daventry for more than two years.

After a motorbike accident in May 2021 that caused serious brain swelling and required a craniotomy — the removal of a third of his skull — Simon has been making progress towards his recovery with the assistance of the team at the centre.

He said: “I don't feel very good about heights, and I do have a little bit of vertigo. I've never done anything like this before. It's going to be interesting.”

In May 2021, Simon was racing a motorcycle at Donington Park, a motorsport circuit near Castle Donington in Derbyshire.

The accident occurred when one rider attempted to pass him at the second turn of the circuit. Simon said that they were exceeding 100 miles per hour.

“I remember falling, and I remember hitting my head,” he said.

Simon was in a coma for a week. He spent more than 300 days in the hospital. Due to a haemorrhage in the left side of his brain, the surgeons had to remove a section of his skull to relieve pressure and then replace it with metal plates during a follow-up procedure.

“I could hear myself in my head. I could form thoughts, and I could see out of my eyes. And eventually, I could actually breathe on my own as well, but that took seven weeks. So it's quite a long sort of rehabilitation process,” said Simon.

Simon was paralysed on the right side of his body, including his arm and leg, in the early months due to damage to the right side of the brain.

He was unable to communicate effectively with others because he suffered from aphasia. This language condition is brought on by injury to the part of the brain that controls language expression and comprehension.

“It was like being a toddler.

“I still spend every day trying to get back to where I was. (...) In the last year and a bit or so, it's been getting better,” he said.

From May through August, Simon was in intensive care in a hospital in Nottingham. His remaining time in the hospital was divided between the two rehabilitation facilities near Daventry.

Kerrie Barnett, Simon’s girlfriend, supported him the entire time. Simon described her as “a source of commitment, reassurance, and medical knowledge.”

Kerrie said: “While he was there, Simon struggled to communicate severely. He couldn't express his thoughts or feelings at all, and he was very depressed.

“He was trying to come to terms with where he was.”

Simon returned home in March 2022.

“I was sitting in the wheelchair, just looking out the window. I was looking at people passing by, walking a dog, and going to the shops, and all I could think was that I wanted to be in that position now. However long it takes.

“I couldn't do it. I really was just stuck in the chair at home,” said Simon.

Following his doctor's referral, Simon began attending physiotherapy sessions at The Reach for Health Centre in July 2022. Kerrie shared that her boyfriend's mobility and communication abilities had improved with time.

“It just wouldn't have been possible without their support to get to where he is at the moment.

“There's such a sense of community at the centre. So even if you're feeling really rubbish about your own circumstances, there are other people who are fighting their own fight just as hard. And so they sort of inspire each other as they go. It's a bit of a sanctuary,” said Kerrie.

Simon has come a long way with The Reach for Health Centre since he first started more than two years ago.

“If you're a motorbike racer or somebody who's relatively young, you might not feel that there's anything at Reach for Health for you. That's not the case,” he said.

Simon now wishes to give back to the community.

In support of the Daventry Dem Cafe charity and the Reach for Health Centre, Simon and a few staff members are going to abseil down the National Lift Tower in Northampton on September 14.

Sophie, Dan, Vintonie, and Matthew Davies, Reach for Health Centre staff members, are going to be joining Simon at this event.

Harriet Crossley, 26, a Reach for Health staff member, said: “We're extremely grateful. Fundraising is fundamental for the sustainability of the charity.

“It's quite scary. It's amazing what they're doing, especially Simon.”

People who wish to support local charities can click here to donate to their online fundraising page.

“We have a good number of donations from family members, old school friends, and old working colleagues, so we are very appreciative of anyone who has contributed,” said Simon.

At the time of writing, the team had already raised more than £1,500 of the £2,000 target on the GoFundMe page.

Equal shares of the proceeds will be given to the Dem Cafe charity and The Reach for Health Centre.

“Myself, I have been affected by my injuries being healed, and also the other members of the Reach for Health gym have invoked a big appreciation to the side of me that can see the efforts put in by locals who have serious injuries that can only be healed by a centre like Reach,” said Simon.

Simon pictured at Reach for Health Centre in Autumn 2022.

Simon pictured biking in Rushden in July 2024.

Simon pictured at the Donington Park motorsport circuit in Derbyshire in May 2021.