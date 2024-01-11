Mother shares ‘bizarre’ tale of how her waters broke in the dog food aisle at Tesco just three hours before giving birth

“We then turned into the dog food aisle and it was like a balloon had burst inside me”

A mother has shared the “bizarre” tale of how her waters broke in the dog food aisle at Tesco, just three hours before she gave birth to her son in Northampton.

Kirah and Jonathan Green, 29 and 33, were due to welcome their second child into the world on Boxing Day last year – but there was still no sign of him on New Year’s Day.

The mother-to-be was booked in for a stretch and sweep appointment on the morning of January 2, which she attended after dropping her eight-year-old first born daughter Mia off at her grandparents.

Kirah and Jonathan Green, their eight-year-old daughter Mia, and newborn son Hudson.

Following the appointment, Jonathan decided he wanted to go for a haircut. As Kirah did not want to return home and wait on her own, she sat outside in the car – which is when she started experiencing mild, regular contractions.

Kirah told the Chronicle & Echo how she then fancied a pasta pot and chocolate fudge brownie for lunch and the nearest supermarket was Tesco in Mereway.

As they had been travelling around in the car since they first attended the appointment that morning, all of Kirah’s hospital documents were still with them.

The contractions continued and Kirah went to the toilet when they first arrived at Tesco, when she believed “everything was fine and normal”.

Hudson pictured on the day he was born, January 2, and now.

The expecting parents, from Moulton, walked around the store and collected the desired pasta pots and chocolate fudge brownie.

“We then turned into the dog food aisle and it was like a balloon had burst inside me,” said Kirah, who gasped in shock at the time.

The pair dropped what they had picked up from the store and Kirah struggled to walk. There was no one in the aisle with them and Kirah “hobbled” to the toilet to make sure everything was okay.

She decided they needed to go straight to the hospital, despite not having their packed bags with them.

After leaving Tesco, they rang the hospital at 1.05pm to let them know they should expect their arrival – and the pair were shown to their room at 1.30pm.

With contractions that “came on really quick”, Hudson was born at 4.25pm – just four-and-a-half hours after the pair had been wandering around Tesco.

“It’s bizarre,” said Kirah. “I dropped my daughter off and didn’t see her that evening as I stayed in hospital. I came home the next day with her baby brother. It’s strange but amazing.”

The mother-of-two says she feels “lucky it happened quickly” as she had not experienced her waters break in her first pregnancy with Mia.