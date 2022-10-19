Mother pays tribute to 'out-going' son from Northampton who died in van fire while asleep in the back

A mother has paid tribute to her son from Northampton after he died in a van fire likely caused by a tea light candle.

The inquest into 29-year-old Thomas Parbery's death took place at The Guildhall on Wednesday (October 19).

Mr Parbery, a former Trinity School pupil, died on February 22 this year after the inside of his van caught fire while he was asleep in the rear.

Mr Parbery's mother said in a statement read out at the inquest that her “out-going” son leaves behind a young daughter who he “worshipped”.

She said: "Thomas was very good with his hands and liked outdoor work. He also enjoyed gardening and building. He only had to be showed something once and was very good at picking things up.

"Thomas was very out-going, nothing fazed him.

"He worshipped his daughter.

"The full circumstances [of his death] are unknown to me. The position of his van was close to where his daughter lived so he could see her."

Chief fire investigator, Mr Butler, told the inquest that Mr Parbery's death was “likely” to have been caused by a tea light candle setting fire to the interior of his van.

The fire boss said the van was a “confined space” with a “lack of ventilation” and that the blaze “spread”. He confirmed there was nothing suspicious about the incident.

The pathologist gave the official cause of death as inhalation of the products of combustion.

Senior corner Anne Pember said: "One would have hoped he had a good, long life ahead of him.

"We heard from Mr Butler... that the cause of fire was use of a candle, possibly it was used to provide a means of light or in order to light cigarettes.

"I am satisfied it was nothing suspicious and there was no intention on the part of Mr Parbery to end his life."