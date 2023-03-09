Mother of two shares importance of female business owners in Northampton supporting each other

A mother of two from Northampton has shared the importance of female business owners supporting one another.

International Women’s Day was celebrated on Wednesday (March 8) and Yasmin Waterfield, the founder of Yass Bakes Cakes, was among the pool of female business owners in the town to uplift each other on social media.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yasmin, 24 from St James, founded her business in 2021 when she realised her enjoyment of baking could be turned into a business venture.

Yasmin Waterfield, the founder of Yass Bakes Cakes.

After having her second daughter she decided it was time to start something new, as she was always complimented by family and friends on her baked creations.

Yasmin set up an Instagram page and after securing her first order from someone she knew at her gym, she ran a giveaway to get her name out there as she saw the potential of Yass Bakes Cakes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is now what she does full time, alongside managing life as a mother to her two- and four-year-old daughters.

Yasmin creates made-to-order cakes, cupcakes, shortbread biscuits, stuffed cookies and her newest product cake doughnuts.

Yasmin's most popular product is her made-to-order themed birthday cakes.

As the business has continued to expand, Yasmin has found many new customers have been recommended from those who have ordered before – but still finds herself baffled when someone completely new, with no connections to her, places an order.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yasmin’s most popular product is birthday cakes but after recently hosting a stall at a fundraiser, she was surprised to sell out of cake doughnuts first – as well as selling out of the cookies and cupcakes by the end of the event.

Talking about the importance of supporting female-owned businesses, Yasmin said: “It’s massively important.

“I’ve worked with many female business owners and it’s always an amazing time. Everyone is so inspiring, and they go out of their way to lift you up and make you feel like you’re doing a great job.”

A recent shortbread order made by Yass Bakes Cakes for Valentine's Day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many female business founders took to social media on International Women’s Day to share the profiles of others to their followers.

Yasmin said: “It was nice to be recognised. For so long I just felt like a mum and I didn’t feel like Yasmin.

“It’s easy to blend into the background, but I felt recognised and seen when my business was getting shouted out by others who I admire.”

Yasmin says now that her eldest daughter is in reception, it is easier to manage her business and baking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When they’re both at home, you have to juggle entertaining them, baking and cleaning up after everything,” she said. “It’s like you have to be superwoman.”

This year brings exciting prospects for Yass Bakes Cakes, as she is looking to dive into the wedding scene.

Yasmin already has two bookings lined up – personalised shortbread biscuit favours for a wedding in April, and a wedding cake in August.

She said: “Wedding cakes are so elegant which excites me as I’m used to doing themed birthday cakes.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yasmin is flattered that someone has trusted her with such a big part of their special day, and will be taking extra measures to make it perfect.