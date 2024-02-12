Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A mother of three, who runs two businesses in the town, has been praised by a customer for being “positive, proactive and extremely hard working”.

Jasmine Holgate is the founder and owner of Jasmine Lucia Beauty and took over Oh Party Official, which she runs alongside her mother.

Having worked in the beauty industry for seven years, including as a manager for a high-end brand, Jasmine decided to start her own venture when the hours no longer worked around her family life.

After successfully completing a number of training courses during the pandemic, Jasmine handed in her notice and set up Jasmine Lucia Beauty from her converted garage in her Kingsthorpe home.

Not only is Jasmine a beautician who offers facials, makeup application, and eyebrow and eyelash treatments, but she has her teaching qualification too – which has enabled her to offer tailored training to help others start their own beauty businesses just like she did.

Jasmine has given other women the opportunity to work their own hours, often around childcare, and she offers ongoing support to help them build their clientele and income.

Someone who visits Jasmine for treatments and has had training from her, which she described as “absolutely amazing”, said: “Jasmine is a positive, proactive and extremely hard working entrepreneur who I have always admired.”

It was in March last year when Jasmine started operating from her garage, as renting a room in a salon proved expensive.

Jasmine told the Chronicle & Echo she feels “really lucky” as she has had support from people on the estate where she lives, through social media, and the word of mouth of family and friends.

When asked what she believes customers like most about her beauty business, she said: “I keep everything really affordable and it’s the experience they get with me.

“I always try to be relaxed, especially with training. My training was intense, with a class of 15 and two trainers. I offer continuous support afterwards and the chance to pay in three, which is a good selling point for mums.”

Jasmine says helping other women build careers around their family lives is “what drives her most” – especially as she plays a part in their success and growth, and helps them achieve a work-life balance.

Jasmine took over her friend’s business Oh Party Official after her father sadly passed away. She bought it with her mother in mind, to keep her distracted and to give them both something to throw themselves into.

As Jasmine’s mum also works full-time, the pair work together to make the personalised sweet business a success.

They offer sweets as birthday and wedding favours – which includes personalised sweet cubes, trays, cones and bouquets, and they are in the process of securing a candy floss machine.

The mother of three would like to expand both businesses moving forward, firstly by seeing which new products she and her mum can introduce to Oh Party.

With Jasmine Lucia Beauty, Jasmine would like to continue reinvesting into more training, launch her own product line and expand into different towns – by visiting salons to do in-house training.