A mother-of-three has slammed her council housing provider for not fixing a two-year mould issue at her Northampton home, which has left her young children sick.

Rhianne Sanderson, of Thorn Hill in Briar Hill, says she is 'getting nowhere' with Northampton Partnership Homes (NPH) and is now scared for her's and her children's health.

The 34-year-old mum said: "It feels like we just don't matter because we are lower class, we just do not matter to NPH.

Rhianne in her damp bedroom with her two children (11 and seven)

"The mould and damp is in every room. The children's rooms are the worst. It's negatively contributing to our physical health.

"I feel embarrassed of my home, my kids don’t want to bring anyone over. It’s creating a world of issues all because we aren’t rated important enough.

"I consider myself to be very lucky that I have an amazing partner and three wonderful boys, but it feels like I'm failing my children because I can't keep them in a safe home.

"My eldest is now suffering breathing problems, my asthma is terrible after years of being mild. I am scared living here is doing us more harm than good."

All three of Rhianne's sons sleep in the same room which is affected by damp and mould

Rhianne said the damp issues started around two years ago but she claims that NPH only accepted responsibility in June of last year following three damp inspections.

The mother said: "After three inspections I was eventually told the damp and mould is a result of inadequate loft insulation and the bathroom and toilet fans not being rerouted correctly.

"Since the problem was found I have contacted the council over the past year to get it repaired but I am constantly ignored by my housing officer or fobbed off. I just get a text message saying the repairs visit is cancelled with no reason given.

"It's coming up to a year where NPH knows there's a problem but they have not repaired anything. It's so frustrating. My partner is disgusted.

The mould in Rhianne's kitchen

"My son is getting poorly. He has never had any issues but now he has. That's what's pushed me to come to the newspaper. It's not acceptable.

"I'm chasing people up to tell them to do their jobs. It's a lot of pressure for me. I have a disabled son to look after and to consistently get on at people, it's stressful. I'm on depression and anxiety medication because it's just overwhelming. I'm just getting nowhere.

"We pay our rent like everyone else so I feel we should be treated equal."

Nicky McKenzie, assistant director for housing, said: “I’m sorry for the delays with carrying out the mould treatments in Miss Sanderson’s home, and I understand the distress this is causing her.

"A previous appointment needed to be arranged due to staff absence, and I know that we have not met our expected levels of service in this case.

"I sincerely apologise to Miss Sanderson, and I will be investigating the reasons for this.