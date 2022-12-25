Mother Christmas thanks supporters as she rounds off busy year bringing cheer to families
She has been supporting families throughout the year
It’s been a busy year for Mother Christmas Jeanette Walsh as she takes a brief break from helping thousands of children across Northamptonshire.
Over the past year, she has dedicated countless hours to helping the most disadvantaged children thanks to the generosity of county residents.
As well as selflessly organising collections of Easter eggs and Christmas gifts, she has helped provide takeaways and meals out for families.
Gran-of-one Jeanette is spending a quiet Christmas at her home in Northampton with husband John and their family.
Jeanette said: "Happy Christmas and a very big and sincere thank you to all my helpers based in and around Northamptonshire.
"Your gifts of presents, time, practical assistance and financial support will have made Christmas extra special for those who need a boost.”
She added: “This year has been absolutely fantastic. I didn’t think we’d get so many gifts but it really has been the best ever.”
Gifts including teddies, toiletries, vouchers, food hampers and toys have been added to monetary donations to help disadvantaged families and teenagers.
As well as the annual toy appeal, Jeanette has arranged regular meals for people with the help of Corby Prezzo and county branches of Nando’s.
Simon Brunskill, manager of Corby Prezzo, has been donating two meals a week to families thanks to Jeanette’s scheme.
He said: “Corby is a really great community and as a business I feel I should support the community. I’m a foster parent and I know that going out for a meal can make the difference.”
Jeanette said: “It makes a massive difference and takes the pressure off the families – the children deserve a treat.”
Next year will mark Jeanette’s 21st year as Mother Christmas and she has promised to carry on her charity work.
Her Just Giving site can be found at https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/mother-christmas.
She added: “Thank you so much to everyone for their support. Happy Christmas, and here’s to 2023!”
Jeanette’s role of honour:
North Northants Council
Friends of Earls Barton
Misco Technologies, Wellingborough
Northamptonshire Healthcare Foundation Trust
HSBC Rushden Branch
Bridgewater Primary School
Ann Eldred
Rothwell Methodist Church
Northampton Saints Rugby
Fundraising event OAS
Stanwick Church
Simply Gym Kettering
Barclaycard
IPSL
Nationwide
Howes Percival
Nando’s
Clipper
Jessica Cooke
Hope Methodist Church
University of Northampton
Broadmead Church
Graham and Jane Fletcher
Martin Buckby
Dynamic Solutions
Shoosmiths
Lou Metson, Northants Police
Linda Vials
Parklands Primary
Cheryl Short
Tosh
Fortus
Morrisons
Claire, Three Shires Heath
Just Giving donors
Faraway Charity
Aston Martin F1 Team
Meg
Christine Stockwell at Three Shires
Waitrose
ShireFit
Bikers
Wellingborough Museum
Wicksteed Park staff