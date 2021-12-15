Mother Christmas says let's give it our best shot in last push for toy appeal

With just over a week to the big day, Northamptonshire' s own Mother Christmas has already been dashing across the county to bring joy to 5,000 disadvantaged children.

Jeanette Walsh has collected and distributed thousands of gifts that go to the teams looking after families that would otherwise have next to nothing to open on Christmas Day.

Big-hearted former social worker Jeanette has been overwhelmed by the toys and presents donated by the super-generous readers of this newspaper - and she thinks there's time for one more push to help those families with the least.

Jeanette has run the campaign for 20 years

Over the past month Mother Christmas has collected and sorted all the kind gifts dropped off at Nando's restaurants, Wellingborough Museum and at One Angel Square. Put together with the proceeds of an online fundraising page it should provide a Christmas to remember.

Jeanette said: "Let's give it one last shot. The generous people of Northamptonshire have never let me down - not even during Covid - so I know we can do it again.

"You can donate gifts or money until the very last minute. Nothing will be wasted as we can also use the items in welcome packs for children who are taken into care.

"We've been living through some very hard times for families and budgets are very tight. If people could spare just one new gift or even one pound it would make all the difference.

Jeanette Walsh aka Mother Christmas with just a fraction of the presents donated by generous readers

"I always say you can give local to local."

The annual Christmas gift appeal is a cause very close to her heart. Just a day before her sixth birthday Jeanette was taken into care after being neglected and abused by her parents.She was amazed when she was given presents for her birthday and then at Christmas. She vowed to help children like her and dedicated her life to championing those with nothing.

She said: "I loved living in the home. That year Father Christmas came round to each house and we were given presents by other people - strangers. It blew my mind that somebody would give us a present.

"We would get a stocking with an apple, an orange, some nuts and a few little things. We would get a present from the staff and because we had no contact with our parents we got little extra presents and we'd always get a selection box. It was very special."

Corby social workers Stephanie McClarence and Jo Latham with Jeanette

Jeanette always asks for brand new gifts as she remembers the thrill of getting something that wasn't second-hand.

Nearly £2,000 has been donated through the online giving page supported by the volunteer-run Faraway Children's Charity and the donation page will remain open until New Year's Eve - click here to donate via Just Giving. She will use the money to buy presents for the age groups that need more items.

Many social work teams have received goodies from the appeal that combines schools, church groups, sports clubs and businesses all supporting Jeanette's 'local for local' drive.

On her way to pass on the gifts to Corby parents and carers, social worker Stephanie McClarence said: "The gifts give the children such joy. They will make definitely make a difference because they will get something on Christmas Day. Having these gifts means that they have one less thing to worry about."

Colleague Jo Latham added: "The children will get to experience Christmas in the same way that others do. We have children who worry. With these gifts they will have something to call their own - it's really important."

To make a difference to a family in the community please go to the Just Giving Link by clicking HERE or drop off your new unwrapped gifts to any Nando's restaurant in Northamptonshire or Wellingborough Museum or at One Angel Square during opening hours.

• Corby Nando's George St, Corby NN17 1QG

• Kettering Nando's Carina Rd, Kettering NN15 6YA

• Northampton Nando's 3 Wood Hill, Northampton NN1 2DA

• Rushden Lakes Shopping Centre Nando's, Rushden NN10 6FT

• Wellingborough The Wellingborough Museum Castle Way, Wellingborough NN8 1XB