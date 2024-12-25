Mother Christmas picture special of generous readers who donated to annual Northamptonshire gift appeal

Every year Jeanette Walsh – aka Mother Christmas – organises a countywide gift appeal with generous residents donating to disadvantaged children in Northamptonshire.

She has dedicated her whole life to helping children in need, inspired by her own life when as a six-year-old she was given a brand new toy donated to her children’s home.

You can read Jeanette’s story here.

We’re paying tribute to all of the people who have donated gifts to the appeal – and the joy they will have brought to thousands of young people across the county.

Merry Christmas – and thank you!

How you helped the Mother Christmas appeal in 2024

