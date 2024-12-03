Mother Christmas gift appeal for Northamptonshire children in need off to a 'brilliant' start - and there's still time to donate
Organised by Northants’ own Mother Christmas – Jeanette Walsh – generous residents from towns and villages across the area have been busy dropping off their donations.
Jeanette, who has dedicated her life to helping children, has been handing over donations to social work teams that will be passed on to children up and down the county.
She said: “It’s been brilliant. People are being so generous. It amazes me every year how kind people are to kids they’ve never met.
“I grew up in a children’s home and I know the joy of having a brand new present to open on Christmas Day. A present that was donated by people who didn’t know me – it blew my mind
“The appeal is all about those children who are living through really tough times. They really have nothing – not through any fault. These children wouldn't have anything unless it was donated.”
Gifts are needed for children of all ages but especially teenagers – with pyjamas, toiletries and vouchers a favourite.
Shoppers at The Range in Northampton and Londis in Kings Heath, and pub goers at The Windhover in Chapel Brampton have already helped the cause
She said: "The appeal is all about those children who are living through some of the hardest times in recent years. The children deserve it - having something they wouldn't have unless it was donated.
"The kids didn't ask to be in the position they find themselves but donations can make a real difference.”
Jeanette is being helped by the kind-hearted staff of Northamptonshire’s Nando's, Wellingborough Museum, North Northants Council, Hays Travel in Kettering, and Wicksteed Park.
Where to donate during regular opening hours:
One Angel Square, Northampton, NN1 1ED
North Northants Council offices in Kettering, Corby and Wellingborough
Wicksteed Park Kettering, reception Barton Road, NN15 6NJ
Nando's George Street, Corby NN17 1QG
Nando's Carina Road, Kettering NN15 6YA
Nando's Rushden Lakes Shopping Centre NN10 6FT
Nando's Wood Hill, Northampton town centre NN1 2DA
Wellingborough Museum, Castle Way, Wellingborough NN8 1XB
Hays Travel, at Asda, Northfield Ave, Kettering NN16 9HU
The deadline for donations is Friday, December 13.
You can contact Jeanette by emailing [email protected].