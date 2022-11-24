Mother and two children creating hampers for less fortunate this Christmas with help of rugby club

A mother and her two children are creating hampers for the less fortunate this Christmas, with the help of a local rugby club.

Hannah Jackson, 38, her daughter Lily, 16, and son Alfie, eight, were recently discussing Christmas and the financial struggles people are facing – as Hannah particularly wanted Alfie to understand.

As Hannah knits as a hobby, the trio decided it would be a good idea for her to make some scarves for homeless individuals in the town. This soon expanded to the idea of putting together hampers to hand out a couple of days before Christmas.

Eight-year-old Alfie (left) and sixteen-year-old Lily (right).

They aimed to make between six and 10 themselves, before the team Alfie’s rugby club Old Scouts share a clubhouse with, the Heathens, got wind of what they were doing and put on a fun day to collect donations.

Hannah, from Kingsthorpe, said: “We were overwhelmed with the response and it made me emotional. Everyone is struggling and for them to dig that bit deeper to help those less fortunate is amazing.

“It makes you realise no matter how hard times are, love is still out there and people are prepared to give back. My daughter, who doesn’t often get emotional, had tears in her eyes at the difference it will make.”

The fun day took place on November 12 and through raffles, games and generous donations, it raised £180 and Hannah’s living room is now full with bags of hats, scarves, toiletries and sanitary products.

The fun day took place on November 12 and raised £180, as well as a living room full of donations for the hampers. Photo: G. Iulia Photography.

Hannah estimates they will now be able to put together between 30 and 40 hampers, and these will be given to homeless shelters, women’s refuges and people living on the street on December 23.

“I had friends attend who I know are struggling and they bought bags for life full of food,” said Hannah. “Their generosity made me emotional and I had a lump in my throat as I gave my speech on the fun day. They could have kept that food for themselves but chose to donate it.”

When Lily and Alfie wanted to give back to others, Hannah greatly encouraged it as she believes it is important for “children to understand that no matter how hard things seem, there are always people who need thought and care”.

“I wanted them to see it’s not all about technology and the latest gadgets but to look out for your family and those less fortunate,” said the 38-year-old mother of two. “I want them to take this message forward.”

Eight-year-old Alfie is “extremely excited” to make up the hampers and hand them out, especially as his rugby community all came together and were “proud to be part” of their endeavour to spread some Christmas cheer.

Hannah is “bursting with pride”. Her daughter is at an important stage of her life, as she has just started college and a new job, but has still taken the time to help.

Hannah says Lily has shown “her loving nature and maturity” and Alfie “wears his big heart on his sleeve”, which has made this all possible.

