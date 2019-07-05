Most of us can only dream, but here's how the other half live...six homes in Northamptonshire on the market for more than £1m

Or if you just want to imagine how the other half live, here's our guide to homes in the area with at least a million pound price tag.

Foxhill Manor, West Haddon, Northants NN6 marketed by Fine & Country Zoopla other Buy a Photo

2. 2,250,000 Foxhill Manor, West Haddon, Northants NN6 marketed by Fine & Country Zoopla other Buy a Photo

3. 2,250,000 Foxhill Manor, West Haddon, Northants NN6 marketed by Fine & Country Zoopla other Buy a Photo

4. 2,250,000 Foxhill Manor, West Haddon, Northants NN6 marketed by Fine & Country other Buy a Photo

View more