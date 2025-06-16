More tributes paid to Northampton mum with ‘truly kind soul’ who died in tragic Air India crash

Further tributes have been paid to a Northampton mum with a “truly kind soul” who died in the Air India plane crash tragedy.

The 40-year-old was travelling home after visiting India to look after her elderly mum, when the disaster struck.

Abdhi, who leaves behind a husband and an eight-year-old son, had worked at the beauty studio for nine years and had been manager for three. The salon says her loss “leaves a space that can never be filled”.

Abdhi Patel. Image: Courtesy of Zone Beauty Studio.

In a Facebook post, Zone Beauty Studio said: “ABDHI—a beloved wife, devoted mother, and a truly kind soul—Abhdi touched the hearts of everyone she met. Her warmth, compassion, and gentle spirit were felt not only at Zone Beauty Studio but far beyond its walls.

“She brought light to every room, strength to every challenge, and kindness to every moment. Her loss leaves a space that can never be filled, but her memory will forever live in our hearts.

“We send love and strength to her family during this unimaginable time. You are in our thoughts, always.

“Rest in peace, beautiful Abhdi. Your legacy of love and grace will never be forgotten.”

A Northampton Town BID statement also paid tribute to Abdhi.

A Facebook post from BID adds: “This is tragic news. Abdhi was a much-loved and greatly respected member of our town centre business community.

“The Zone Beauty Studio was thriving under Abdhi’s passionate leadership. Her knowledge and skill of the beauty industry was first-rate and she was well known for her energy, her drive to succeed and her tireless work ethic.

“Our thoughts are with her family, friends and colleagues at such an unimaginably difficult time.”

Friends of Abdhi have also launched an online fundraiser to help pay for her funeral and to help her husband and son through the difficult time.

The page says: “Let us come together as a community to support this grieving family and honour the memory of a remarkable woman whose life was cut far too short.”

More than £5,000 has already been raised. Donate to the fundraiser here.