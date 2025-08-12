More than £65,000 raised as team of cyclists from Northampton and Ireland complete gruelling six-day challenge

A whopping £65,000 has been raised for charity by a team of cyclists from Northampton and Ireland, who completed a gruelling six-day challenge.

The McCarthy-Dixon Foundation’s ‘Northampton to Belmullet Cycle’ saw more than 20 cyclists set off from the charity’s base at the Swan and Helmet pub on Saturday August 2, with the aim to reach Belmullet in County Mayo, Ireland in just six days.

The challenge was organised by charity founder Teresa McCarthy-Dixon, her husband Anthony Dixon, and Paul Deane of Deane Roofing and Cladding.

The team travelled through the Midlands on their first day, ending in Uttoxeter. On their second day, the team travelled through the Shropshire borderlands to near the Welsh border. Before cycling through Wales on day three when they faced extremely challenging weather conditions - including winds of up to 80mph due to Storm Floris.

More than 20 cyclist travelled from Northampton to Ireland as part of a gruelling charity challenge.

On day four, the team made the crossing over the Irish Sea via ferry, from Holyhead to Dublin, before the longest stretch of 105 miles on day five. Their destination for the day was Lisacul where they received an enthusiastic welcome from the local community, with a donation cheque of €8,155, which was raised through a community barbecue held in July at Creaton’s Bar and supported by locals.

On Thursday August 7, the cyclists officially completed the last stretch of their journey. As they finally crossed the finish line in Belmullet Town Square, they were met with a heartfelt welcome from local residents, as well as friends and family - many of whom had travelled from the UK and across Ireland to join in the celebrations.

Charity founder Teresa said: “We’re so proud of the whole team for their amazing dedication and efforts throughout this event. They kept-up such fantastic morale, and were in high spirits all week, even when the conditions were really tough and we dealt with some extremely challenging routes. It’s been an unforgettable journey, and the welcomes we received in Lisacul and Belmullet were both so lovely.”

So far, the cycle has raised more than £65,000 through the team’s own fundraising, community events, and sponsorship from businesses from across Northamptonshire and Ireland. Seventy five percent of the funds raised have been pledged to support The McCarthy-Dixon Foundation’s growing community wellbeing services in Northamptonshire, such as food parcels in schools, weekly social clubs, home renovations projects and more.

The cyclist endured difficult weather along the way.

The remaining twenty five percent will benefit six charitable organisations in Belmullet and its surrounding areas.

Teresa added: “We’re so grateful to all of our incredible sponsors, donors, and everyone who helped us raise such a brilliant amount for all the charities involved.

“These funds will make such a huge difference to those in need across Northamptonshire and the communities around Belmullet, and we can’t thank everyone enough.”

The McCarthy-Dixon Foundation has said plans are already underway for next year’s cycle challenge, which they hope to announce in the coming weeks.