An online fundraiser set up to support the family of a man whose body was found in a Northamptonshire river has raised more than £3,500 in three days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the same day, a GoFundMe page was set up with a target of raising £1,000 to help Jayran’s family.

Thousands of pounds have been raised for the family of 20-year-old, Jayran, from Towcester.

The fundraising page says: “With permission from Jayran's family I am setting this up to help relieve some of the pressures they are and will be facing as a family at the moment.

“Jayran will be missed dearly by all his family, friends and everyone who loved him. Please help me in supporting the family through one of the toughest moments in their lives that no one or parent should have to go through, thank you.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Within two hours of the page being set up, the target had been hit.

The organiser added: “Today has been phenomenal with donations and I feel quite overwhelmed myself about how many people are helping to support the family.

“Jayran’s mum messaged me thanking everyone and said grateful they were for everyone's support.”

At time of writing (Monday April 24), the fundraiser has raised £3,592 for the family. Donate here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad