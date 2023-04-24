More than £3,500 raised in three days for family of Jayran whose body was found in Northamptonshire river
The organiser says the 20-year-old will be “missed dearly by his family, friends and everyone who loved him”
An online fundraiser set up to support the family of a man whose body was found in a Northamptonshire river has raised more than £3,500 in three days.
Jayran was missing for four weeks before police found his body in Silverstone Brook, Towcester on Tuesday (April 18). On Friday (April 21), police confirmed the body found was the missing 20-year-old.
On the same day, a GoFundMe page was set up with a target of raising £1,000 to help Jayran’s family.
The fundraising page says: “With permission from Jayran's family I am setting this up to help relieve some of the pressures they are and will be facing as a family at the moment.
“Jayran will be missed dearly by all his family, friends and everyone who loved him. Please help me in supporting the family through one of the toughest moments in their lives that no one or parent should have to go through, thank you.”
Within two hours of the page being set up, the target had been hit.
The organiser added: “Today has been phenomenal with donations and I feel quite overwhelmed myself about how many people are helping to support the family.
“Jayran’s mum messaged me thanking everyone and said grateful they were for everyone's support.”
At time of writing (Monday April 24), the fundraiser has raised £3,592 for the family. Donate here.
Jayran’s death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will now be prepared for HM Coroner.