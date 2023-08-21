A 24-hour static bike ride which took place at Rushden Lakes this weekend has raised more than £3,000 for a police officer from Kettering who has been diagnosed with brain cancer.

Starting on Sunday, August 20, at 9am, and finishing 24 hours later, a team of nine off-duty police officers and staff cycled for 24 hours in a row, completing a total of 1,884 miles between them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The aim of the event was to raise as much money as possible for PC Jack Watts of Northamptonshire Police’s Roads Policing Unit, who has recently been told he has stage four brain cancer.

The aim of the event was to raise as much money as possible for PC Jack Watts of Northamptonshire Police’s Roads Policing Unit, who has recently been told he has stage four brain cancer

As there are no treatment options currently available on the NHS, Jack’s family, friends and colleagues are fundraising to help him undergo treatment abroad.

After 24 gruelling hours on the bikes, the team finally stopped at 9am this morning (Monday, August 21) and will now spend their rest days sleeping and recovering from the ride.

PC Imogen Robinson, who organised the event, said: “I am really proud of the whole team for the grit and determination they have shown over the past 24 hours in our aim to complete this 24-hour ride. It was tough but the thought of raising as much money as possible for Jack got us through the last few hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Jack is genuinely one of the nicest people you will ever meet. He is a diligent, tenacious officer and a true gentleman, and that’s why we wanted to complete this ride for him.

“Holding this event at Rushden Lakes also meant that we were able to engage with the local community face-to-face which we know is something that people really appreciate and something that we enjoy doing as well.

"Finally, I'd like to thank the public and the local businesses in the area for their overwhelming generosity. Together we raised more than £3000 which is a fantastic total."