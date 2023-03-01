More than £20,000 raised by fundraiser for Turkey-Syria earthquake disaster, which has killed 44,000

A fundraiser took place in aid of the Turkey-Syria earthquake disaster, which has killed more than 44,000 and injured more than 100,000 – after another 6.4 magnitude tremor hit Turkey last week.

The Northamptonshire Council of Mosques (NCM) organised for people to come together and raise money for the crisis and its victims.

On February 17, everyone was invited to visit their local mosque to donate and combined with online donations, this raised a total of £22,389.54.

The fundraiser by The Northamptonshire Council of Mosques raised £22,389.54.

Abdul Ali, treasurer of NCM, said: “This is a huge disaster and it would be difficult for any country to cope with.

“We wanted to give everyone the chance to get together and help in any way they can. As Muslims, it’s important to help anyone in need.

“We were really pleased with the amount raised. Our fundraisers usually get a good response, but people were particularly generous this time.”

Abdul spoke of one individual who donated a hefty £2,000 to the fundraiser during his visit to Al Jamatul Muslimin Mosque in St George’s Street – one of the six mosques to partake.

The Turkey-Syria earthquake disaster has killed more than 44,000 and injured more than 100,000. Photo: Hassan Ayadi, Getty Images.

The fundraiser also took place at the following five mosques after their prayer congregations had finished: Northampton Central Mosque in Abington Avenue, Gulzar-E-Madina Mosque in Collingdale Road, Baitul Ma’mur Jami Mosque in Argyle Street, Northampton Mosque and Islamic Centre in Clare Street, and Abington Jame Mosque in Stimpson Avenue.

As soon as the county’s Council of Mosques found out about the scale of the earthquake disaster, they knew the only way forward was to rally together and raise money.

Abdul said: “This will make a huge difference as the money will buy them food, water, medicine and warm clothing.”

The tens of thousands raised have already been distributed via the Ummah Welfare Trust, an international relief and development charity.

“They were really pleased,” said Abdul. “We’ve not had any report of how the money has been spent, but we know it will be used wisely alongside other donations from across the world.”

