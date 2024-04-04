More than £150,000 raised for ‘strong, positive and happy-go-lucky’ father-to-be with terminal cancer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

More than £150,000 has been raised for a father-to-be with terminal brain cancer, who has been described by a friend as “strong, positive and happy-go-lucky”.

Jack Watts, from Barton Seagrave, Northamptonshire, was sadly diagnosed with stage four brain cancer in April 2023 at just 31 years old.

Following his diagnosis of an aggressive glioblastoma, Jack was given one round of chemotherapy and there were no more treatment options available on the NHS.

Jack Watts and his partner Charlotte, who are soon to welcome their "miracle" baby boy this month.

The best hope was to secure private treatment via immunotherapy and clinical trials abroad in Germany, due to the location and stage of the cancer.

To see him receive more treatment to prolong his quality of life, his friends Selina Heavey-Bond and Lauren Gillings set up an online fundraising page – and the community has shown their generosity.

Each visit to Germany costs £20,000 and the fundraising has seen months of Jack’s treatment covered.

The fundraising page was established a few months after Jack’s diagnosis and a viral TikTok video kickstarted its momentum.

As Jack loves the festival ‘Tomorrowland’, the organisers named the fundraising page ‘Jack’s Tomorrowland’ and fundraising events have been held regularly ever since. The latest coffee morning added £785 to the total.

Selina has been best friends with Jack’s partner Charlotte Patch since they went to school together, and they have remained as close throughout the time Charlotte and Jack have been together.

When asked how Jack is doing, Selina said: “He’s absolutely amazing and you wouldn’t know. They say it is the loveliest people this happens to, and he is the most amazing person. He is still smiling everyday and looks amazing. He is doing so well.”

Selina says Jack is “funny and will do anything for anyone”. She praised both him and Charlotte for being there when anyone needs them.

“They are the most amazing couple,” Selina added. “He is strong, positive and happy-go-lucky. He handles it very well.”

Jack and Charlotte received the exciting news that they were going to welcome their “miracle baby” into the world, after falling pregnant when Jack was told they would not be able to conceive. Charlotte is now heavily pregnant with their baby boy, who is due on April 19.

When asked how the pair, their family and friends felt when they found out, Selina said: “Overwhelmed. I have goosebumps now thinking about when Charlotte FaceTimed and told me. I was in utter shock.”

Every penny donated to the fundraising page contributes to Jack receiving treatment in Germany.

The fundraising page reads: “Everyone who knows Jack will agree he is kind, funny, humble and full of life. Jack is just an all round great human. A dedicated police officer, a great friend, a caring and thoughtful partner.

“Times like this deliver perspective and show you what is truly important – the moments that matter, with people you love, creating memories.

“We want Jack to have the resources and funds to support travel and treatment in hospitals that can offer the very best, prolonging his quality of life for as long as possible.”

Jack and Charlotte remain “overwhelmed by the kindness and generosity”, which Selina says “blows them away”.