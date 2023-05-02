More than £11,000 raised in memory of 19-year-old student fatally stabbed in Northampton

More than £11,000 has been raised in memory of a 19-year-old student who was fatally stabbed in Northampton less than two weeks ago.

Kwabena Osei-Poku, previously known as Alfred, was stabbed on April 23 on New South Bridge Road, Far Cotton, yards away from the University of Northampton’s Waterside campus.

Kwabena, originally from Peterborough and a student at the University of Northampton, sadly died at the scene.

Kwabena Osei-Poku – previously known as Alfred – was fatally stabbed in New South Bridge Road on Sunday April 23.

An online fundraising page has been set up to fund Kwabena’s funeral and, at the time of writing, currently stands at more than £11,600.

The page reads: “On Sunday 23rd April, we lost our dear 19-year-old son Kwabena, known to his friends as KB or Alfred, to yet another brutal knife crime incident.

“Kwabena had so many dreams and ambitions before his life was taken away from him.

“He left home in Peterborough in September 2022 to build a future career for himself, he was studying digital marketing and advertising at the University of Northampton.

“Unfortunately his life was tragically taken away and he wasn’t able to fulfil his dreams.”

Kwabena passed away just 10 days after his 19th birthday, and his family are now fundraising to give him “the send off he deserves” to allow everyone to “say their last goodbyes and honour his legacy”.

“Any donations are appreciated, no matter how big or small,” reads the fundraising page. “Please remember us in your prayers and we pray that justice will be served for Alfred.”

At the time of writing, almost 500 individuals have donated to the fundraiser and many have written comments to send their condolences.

One reads: “Never forgotten. Thank you for putting smiles on all of our faces.”

“Alfred, you will forever be in my heart. Whenever I’m thinking about you I see that smile on your face that never went away,” said another donor.

Northamptonshire Police launched a murder investigation after officers were initially called to the scene at around 8.40pm on April 23.

Following a total of nine arrests and five being released on bail, four teenagers were charged with various offences in connection to the fatal stabbing and appeared at Magistrates’ Court last Friday (April 28).

Ogechi Eke, aged 19, of Brimsdown Avenue, Enfield spoke only to confirm his name. He has been charged with murder and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place, namely a knife.

Melvin Lebaga-Idubor, aged 19, of Abbey Road, Barking and Dagenham, who has also been charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon, spoke only to confirm his name.

Eke and Lebaga-Idubor were remanded in custody and will appear before Northampton Crown Court today (May 2).

Antonio Huian, aged 18, of Royal Terrace, Northampton, was charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice, namely destroying evidence and facilitating the disappearance of the suspect in evading capture. He spoke only to confirm his name.

Zhanae Forbes-Coleman, aged 19, of Kendal Gardens, Edmonton, was also charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice, namely facilitating the exit from the scene of a murder of the suspect to enable him to avoid detection.

Huian and Forbes-Coleman were also remanded in custody and will appear before Northampton Crown Court on June 12.

