More than 850 runners set to take part in Northampton Race For Life this week

'Pretty Muddy' at Race For Life in Northampton 2021. Photo by Kirsty Edmonds.

Race for Life, which raises money for Cancer Research UK, is making a comeback to Northampton this weekend.

There are currently more than 850 runners set to take part at the ‘Race For Life’ at Abington Park on Sunday, July 24. The 10km run will commence at 9.30am and the 5km and 3km runs will start from 11am.

Cancer Research UK’s spokesman in the East Midlands, Michael Jarvis, said: “Sadly, cancer affects all of us in some way. Whether people are living with cancer, taking part in honour of or in memory of a loved one with cancer, or signing up to protect their own children’s future, everyone has a reason to Race for Life.”

Saturday, July 23, will see participants scrambling across mud-spattered obstacle courses in the ‘Pretty Muddy’ and ‘Pretty Muddy Kids’ events.

Michael added: “For some people, the Race for Life is literally a walk in the park. Slow and steady still wins. For others it’s a jog. Others may opt to push themselves harder. But, what is for certain, is we’re looking forward to welcoming people of all ages and abilities.

“Race for Life will be fun, emotional, colourful, uplifting and unforgettable this year.”

Every year about 29,400 people are diagnosed with cancer in the East Midlands and one in two people in the UK born after 1960 will get cancer in their lifetime, according to Cancer Research UK.

Money raised at Race for Life goes towards helping scientists to find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer.

This weekend’s Race For Life in Northampton has generated £88,000 so far.

Head of health campaigns at Tesco, Oonagh Turnbull, said: “This will be our 21st year in partnership with Cancer Research UK and Race for Life, and we hope this year can be the biggest yet.”

The charity has announced that Race for Life across the UK this year will follow current Government guidance to protect against Covid-19, and that hand sanitiser will be provided at all events.

The event is open to women, men and children of all ages and abilities.