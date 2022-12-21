More than 50 Christmas dinners handed out to the homeless by Northampton outreach group

On Monday (December 19), more than 50 Christmas dinners were handed out to homeless individuals by a Northampton outreach group.

The Monday Night Team, founded by Lisa Camody, set up on the Market Square and had prepared 54 Christmas dinners for those in need, which included turkey, yorkshire puddings, roast potatoes and stuffing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

50 apple crumbles, gift bags and chocolate selection boxes were also available to those who visited, and all that was left was a portion of apple crumble – which Lisa took home for herself.

The Monday Night Team, founded by Lisa Camody, set up on the Market Square and had prepared 54 Christmas dinners for those in need.

Last year’s Christmas dinners were funded out of Lisa’s own pocket, and she was grateful that a member of her team set up a fundraising page which reached £500 this year.

The founder said: “I was told we’d made a massive difference. People couldn’t believe we had done all of it for them and I was even called an angel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We want to show those in need that there is hope and people who care about them.

“It’s a bittersweet feeling that I was able to provide the Christmas dinner, but I saw people who have been stuck in the same circle making bad choices for many years.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some of the founder's friends turned up to help and serve the food, and seeing the 14 volunteers made Lisa emotional.

Some of Lisa’s friends turned up to help and serve the food, and seeing the 14 volunteers made her “emotional”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lisa cooked the Christmas dinner herself and she says with the fundraising this year, it was nice to spend a generous amount on those who attended. “We made things about them for an evening,” she said.

This year’s Christmas dinner was particularly important, as The Monday Night Team wanted to honour George Murray, a well-known homeless man who sadly passed away in September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lisa, who grew up with George said: “His passing made giving back to homeless people even more important this year.

50 apple crumbles, gift bags and chocolate selection boxes were also available to those who visited, and all that was left was a portion of apple crumble.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“George didn’t want help, but it is important for the homeless to know they mean something to someone.”

The Monday Night Team wants to commend the generosity of Far Cotton Butchers, who sold them the turkeys at a massively discounted rate, and Asda in Far Cotton who bought them £100 worth of products towards the Christmas dinner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The support was unbelievable,” said Lisa. “There were some magnificent donations. Even from a mother whose son lost his dad to an addiction recently.”

Lisa struggles to leave her house because of her illness so wanted to take the opportunity to thank her team as they are “the faces behind the group” and “develop meaningful relationships with the homeless individuals”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked what she would say to anyone thinking of doing something for the homeless this Christmas and new year, Lisa said: “It doesn’t have to be a lot. Even a pound goes a long way to put smiles on their faces.

“Everyone coming together during hard times shows them it is possible to come out the other side.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just the other week, Lisa gave out new boxers and socks and she says it made them “so happy”.