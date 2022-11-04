More than 30 bags of litter collected as Northampton Town’s community trust links up with Wombles

More than 30 bags of litter were collected on one day when Northampton Town Football Club’s community trust linked up with Northants Litter Wombles and West Northamptonshire Council.

Litter pickers collected more than 20 bags of rubbish from around Northampton Town Football Club and a further 10 bags near Duston Mill on Saturday, October 29 when Cobblers drew 1-1 at home to Newport County.

Community volunteers from the Wombles, representatives Northampton Town Football Club Community Trust (NTFCCT), colleagues from Sixfields McDonalds store, and waste and sustainability services from West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) came together to clear up the area.

West Northamptonshire Council partners with Northampton Town Football Club Community Trust and Northants Litter Wombles to tackle litter.

Damon Fox business development manager at the club’s community trust said: "It was fantastic that the Wombles came out to support us on our Sustainability Match Day on Saturday, it really kickstarted the whole event off well. It was nice to talk to the group about what we're trying to do at the Community Trust and club to improve our sustainability and carbon footprint outcomes.

"We are looking forward to working with the group on future projects. The area looked fantastic by the time we had finished."

Councillor Phil Larratt, WNC's Cabinet Member for environment, transport, highways and waste at WNC added: "It is disappointing that people continue to discard of their items by littering and show little care for their environment and local community.

“It is always great to see the wonderful work of volunteers who take time out of their days to clean up after others and care for our environment.

"We want to discourage anyone from dropping litter on the ground and ask that they take it home or use one of the many bins provided. If we see or receive reports of people littering, we will take enforcement action in accordance with our enforcement policy, including fines where appropriate."

Residents across West Northamptonshire can hire litter picking equipment for free from WNC. WNC can also pick up and dispose of sacks of litter that have been collected from public land.