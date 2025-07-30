More than 200 object to solar farm and drive-thru plans on Northampton floodplain as final decision delayed twice by WNC

More than 200 residents have objected to controversial plans to build a solar farm the size of nine football pitches on a floodplain in Northampton.

Plans were submitted in January by Pegasus Group and the Brampton Valley Way Trust to build a solar farm on farmland near Welford Road, Kingsthorpe. The proposed site is next to the North West Relief Road (NWRR) and The Windhover pub.

In addition to the solar farm, a second planning application covers land just north of the site. This proposal includes an electric vehicle charging station and roadside facilities, reportedly featuring a McDonald’s and Starbucks.

The plans have received more than 200 objections and comments from concerned residents.

Here's what the floodplain just off the Welford Road, next to The Windhover Pub, looked like in the aftermath of heavy rain from Storm Bert. Credit: Russell Tebbutt

One resident wrote: “I strongly object… for several key reasons. The proposed site is a natural flood plain, and any large-scale development risks exacerbating existing flood issues. Hard standing surfaces, access roads, and the installation of solar infrastructure will reduce the land’s ability to absorb excess rainwater… This is a reckless location for such a development.

“This area is widely used by walkers, dog walkers, and residents who enjoy the open landscape… The introduction of an industrial-scale solar farm and two commercial establishments will permanently scar the local environment… Fast food drive-throughs will bring a significant increase in traffic, noise, and litter… If this is meant to be a ‘green’ development, why are car-centric businesses included?”

Another wrote: “As a person who uses this area for recreation, and has done for many years, the impact of more building on what should be natural water draining land is filling me with fear. Northampton is becoming a concrete city.”

Many residents have criticised the plans due to the site being on a floodplain.

Here's a sketch of how the site would be laid out.

Addressing the flooding concerns, the applicant said: “Although the site is located within a flood zone, the PV arrays on the solar panels and the on-site transformer will be located above ground level and above predicted water levels, meaning there will be no displacement of fluvial or pluvial floodwaters, and the development could continue to operate under extreme rainfall events."

An initial decision date was set by West Northants Council (WNC) for April 8 but was missed. A revised date of July 25 has also passed with no outcome. WNC has been contacted for comment.

If approved, the solar farm would generate up to five megawatts (MW) of electricity using ground-mounted solar panels, according to plans. The developers say it will help ‘reduce carbon emissions, combat climate change, and improve local energy security’.

The panels will sit on sloped frames so rainwater will naturally run off and soak into the ground underneath, the developer added.

The applicant says the nearby construction of the NWRR, due to open in August, is key to their plans, as it changes the landscape and provides grid access for the solar farm.

The solar farm would be a temporary development lasting 40 years, according to plans. After that, the land can return to full agricultural use with ‘minimal disruption’, say developers.

They added: "Notwithstanding, the site’s location, with access to national grid connection, makes this a desirable and highly sought-after location for a solar farm.”