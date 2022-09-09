More than 100 properties in Northampton hit by power cut this morning - here's when it will be fixed

More than 100 properties have been hit by a power cut in Northampton this morning (Friday, September 9).

105 properties in the Ryeland Road area of Duston lost power at around 9.30am, according to Western Power Distribution (WPD).

A WPD spokesman said: “We are aware of the power cut affecting NN5. The incident was raised at 9:29am this morning and our engineers are working to get the power returned as quickly as possible. We are sorry for any inconvenience this is causing you.

The Duston properties within the red patch have been hit by a power cut

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“For any updates, please bookmark or revisit this page as we will keep you updated with our progress and latest information that we have regarding this incident.”

According to WPD, the reason for the outage is there is currently a fault on the underground network. Engineers expect to have the power back on by 11am.

The postcodes affected by this incident are: NN5 6XE, NN5 6XF, NN5 6XH, NN5 6XJ, NN5 6XL