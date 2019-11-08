More than 1,000 poppies create poignant display at Northampton church for Remembrance Day

More than 1,000 poppies have been used in a display at a Northampton church to mark Remembrance Sunday this weekend.

A collection of 15 soldier silhouettes stand proudly at St Peter and St Paul's Church in Abington adorned with poppies, while the words 'lest we forget' is written in flowers.

The poppy display at St Peter and St Paul's Church, Abington

People of all ages will then add poppies after the remembrance service on Sunday (November 10), according to display designer Celia Irwin.

"I made poppies with the junior church which will be put on display on Sunday morning," she said.

"I'm also a trustee at St Christopher's War Memorial Care Home and some of the residents will be there too.

"Some who served in the Second World War will give readings during the service and place poppies at the altar and, weather permitting, some will be outside too.

Soldier silhouettes surrounding with poppies at St Peter and St Paul's Church, Abington

"So it will be a mix of generations with the junior church children as young as three or four and elderly residents from St Christopher's.

"It will make for a combined service on Sunday so everyone will be involved in the community."

Celia designed the Park Avenue South church's poppy display in 2018 for the 100th anniversay of the end of the First World War and was asked to do it again this year.

Around 2,000 ceramic flowers were used last year and many were sold afterwards so Celia had to make more this year in her own kiln.

St Peter and St Paul's service starts at 10am, all are welcome.