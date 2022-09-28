More Northamptonshire villagers have criticised Anglian Water after they have been left with “low water pressure water for six days”.

Residents in Weedon Lois, Woodend, Plumpton, Weston and Milthorpe, near Towcester, are “still experiencing low water pressure” due to burst water mains, according to Anglian Water.

Alison Harding, a resident, said: "Those of us in Weedon Lois and Weston seem to be affected whenever any pipe in the area bursts. All seven of the recent burst pipes have made us lose water - it has been off since Friday (September 23).

"This has been going on for a couple of years and has got progressively worse over the last year, with these last six days being the worst so far."

Anglian Water said it has been using tankers to send water to the area and will continue to do so until the issue is fixed.

Alison said: "The tankers...they’re not enough to use the showers and since they have to go and refill them, using the washing machine is also not really possible.

"My son's school had to close early yesterday when its tank ran out. It has not yet been able to open today because...the tanker isn’t enough to supply the school, so the children are missing out on education and parents are having to miss work or find alternative childcare."

Alison said there has been “no communication” from Anglian Water with residents other than the “occasional text”.

An Anglian Water spokeswoman apologised and said its engineers believe they have “found the problem”.

The spokeswoman said: “Our teams have been working to fix several burst mains in the area over the past few days. Although these have been repaired, the water pressure did not return to normal levels, which indicated that we had a further leak in the area.

"Our engineers now believe they have found the problem and are preparing to undertake the necessary repair.

"We know there have been ongoing issues in this area , and our engineers are already working on a permanent solution to fix the problem.