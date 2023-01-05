More incidents of damaged cars on the A5 after drain defect now adds to motorist’s misery

Seven cars were reported to have been damaged and a number of punctures were received as the morning traffic came through and passed the Super Sausage Cafe where a drain cover was sticking up.The National Highways and police attended the site quite quickly to prevent further damage and temporary traffic lights were erected, causing a large backup of traffic throughout the day.

Facebook community groups started warning others of the damaged road early in the morning after one car sustained a puncture and damage to the bumper from the drain.

One comment said: “A few weeks back there was a police car parked in front of it to stop anyone driving over it.” and another said: “This is the one my partner reported just before Christmas, they came out and chucked a load of tarmac over it, I knew it would happen again. Hope everyone's OK. The A5 is an absolute joke at the moment.”

The defected drain that caused a huge amout of damage to vehicles on the A5

National Highways has been heavily criticised over the past months as the road has been quickly deteriorating, causing punctures and damage and there are deep concerns over the safety of swerving vehicles

Mr Pothole said: “Until National Highways really get a grip of the hazardous conditions of the A5, there will be more and more incidents of damage to vehicles. God forbid someone on two wheels hits a deep defect. It doesn't bear thinking about.

“It appears the carriageway isn't stable so other defects will occur, like the issue with defect drain covers.”

When approached for a comment on the drain incident, Karen Moore National Highways programme development manager said: “The collapsed manhole cover was discovered on Tuesday morning when we quickly coned off the area to ensure safety and alerted BT who are responsible for it.

Damaged alloy and punctured tyre for just one motorist

“Following a comprehensive recent road survey, our inspectors are checking the route at least twice a week and carrying out any necessary road surface repairs while we analyse the results of the survey and plan our work schedules accordingly.”

