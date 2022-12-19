Monster food bank drop off by home services giant Neighbourly in Brackley

The Brackley based company launched an initiative this November, encouraging their associates to donate tinned soup, biscuits, pasta and cereal to Brackley Food Bank, pledging that it would match all donations by the end of the month.

Neighbourly is one of Britain’s largest home services organisations and home to six established brands including Bright and Beautiful, Countrywide Grounds Maintenance, Drain Doctor, Dream Doors, Greensleeves, and Pimlico Plumbers. Its donation was the largest ever amount of food donated to a nearby food bank to help local residents in need during the festive season.

The initiative follows the success of food donations last year, which was enough to make hundreds of meals from, although this time, the donations total was more.

Neighbourly drops off a monster food donation to Brackley Food Bank.

Phil Carr managing director for Neighbourly said: “At Neighbourly, we live by our company values and the generosity of our team demonstrates how we ‘treat others as we would like to be treated’. We understand how crucial it is for us to do our best to support those in need and we hope our donations will help people in our community to have the Christmas they deserve”.

On receiving the donation, Sandy Pidgeon Brackley’s Foodbank organiser said: “With the cost-of-living crisis hitting so many people across Brackley, we are already seeing an increase in demand for immediate food support, so the generosity from Neighbourly will make such a difference and is hugely appreciated.”

