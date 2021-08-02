Monday morning queues on M1 southbound following shunt near Northampton

Highways England jamcams showed traffic stalled near Rothersthorpe Services at 7.10am

Drivers are being warned to expect delays on the M1 southbound all through rush-hour on Monday (August 2) following a shunt near Northampton.

Highways England says lane one is closed just before junction 15 with reports of a van involved in the smash.

A spokesman said "Traffic Officers and East Midlands Ambulance paramedics are currently at scene, Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue are on their way.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Congestion is building on the approach to the incident."