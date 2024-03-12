Mollie King passes through Northamptonshire on mammoth 500km bike ride for Comic Relief

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Radio 1 DJ, completing a mammoth 500 kilometre bike ride for Comic Relief, has passed through Northamptonshire.

Mollie King set off on her five day challenge – ‘Pedal Power’ – from London yesterday (Monday March 11). Last night she made it to Towcester, before setting off from the Northamptonshire town this morning (Tuesday March 12) for day two of her charity fundraiser.

Matt Edmondson – Mollie’s Radio 1 co-host – told Greg James on the breakfast show this morning that loads of people had gathered at Towcester Centre for Leisure to welcome Mollie after an 11-hour day of cycling.

Mollie King arriving in Towcester.

According to Matt, Mollie greeted everyone there and said it was “just what she needed”, to know that people were supporting her challenging and donating to Comic Relief.

Today, she set off from Towcester at around 7.45am and passed through further parts of the county, including battling the torrential rain on the A45 between Daventry and Northampton, on her way to her next stop of Burton-on-Trent.

As of around 9.30am, more than £93,000 has been raised.

The challenge is due to finish on Friday (March 15), which is Red Nose Day. The challenge will finish in Hull, which is close to Mollie’s heart as it is the birth place of her late father.

Mollie King is cycling to Hull, from London, in just five days.

