Veteran market traders have spoken out about moving back on to the Market Square after its £10 million refurbishment is complete.

Northampton’s Market Square has been closed since February last year, while contractors Stepnell carry out £10 million worth of works to refurbish the area on behalf of West Northants Council (WNC).

While the works have been ongoing, traders have been located in Commercial Street car park. Many have struggled to make a living in the temporary location, described as a ‘hell hole’ by one trader.

Les Branning, Hung Vo, and Elliott Jones

The council hosted a meeting at Northampton Library on Monday (April 22) to speak to traders about moving on to the refurbished Market Square when it reopens in late summer.

Elliott Jones, whose family have been on the market for more than 100 years, said the meeting was ‘very positive’.

Mr Jones said: “It was a very, very busy meeting lots of interest in the new market, which is fantastic. I’m happy to say that, from a market trader’s point of view, the existing traders have got a letter of intent that’s going to be actioned and acknowledged by the council and we’re going to have a full price structure in due course. Very positive and we’re looking forward to getting back on to the market.”

Les Branning, whose LJB Rutherfords key cutting service has been on the market for 50 years plus, said he can see ‘the light at the end of the tunnel’.

Mr Branning said: “They told us the ballpark prices but nothing’s confirmed until a council cabinet meeting on May 7. They’re fair, I suppose. If you had a stall on the market when we were thrown off last year you would expect to go back paying the same rent, because the offer is still the same, a table. They’ve set the price as every day the same price, which I thought was a bit weird because before we had different prices for different days.

"I’m pleased with the cabin prices, pretty much what I thought it would be (a reported £30 a day), but we’ll see when we go back there.

"It’s quite exciting and I’m looking forward to going back. It’s the light at the end of the tunnel. We’ll see what else they come up with. Grants and there might be some free rent. We don’t know yet.”

Fruit and vegetable trader Hung Vo, who had to sell his house to survive down Commercial Street, said the prices are ‘too expensive’.

Mr Vo said: “They didn’t give us a definite date to go back up there, they’re still saying ‘late summer’. Late summer when? If we go up there in September, October, November, December aren’t good months, then January and February. That’s five bad months to be a market trader. We want to go earlier than that if it’s possible but we don’t know yet.

"We found out the price. My stalls are getting cut in half but the rent is exactly the same as before. It’s not good enough. It’s expensive. Then we have to pay water and electricity. I don’t think many people will cover all of that. I used to pay £16,500 a year. I think it’s too expensive.

"When we move up there it doesn’t guarantee we’re going to be busy straight away. If we can move before summer. I hope they’re going to look after us when we go back because we’ve been stuck down here for 14 months already.”

Mick Andreoli, who has been on the market for 60 years plus, said he would like a discount if he returns.

Mr Andreoli said: “I didn’t go to the meeting because I knew what they had to say before they started. It wasn’t about discussing things with us, it was telling us what they were going to do. It’s my feelings about the whole lot of them [at WNC].

"The stall prices sound fair (a reported £15 a day) but then you have to pay rates, water and electricity apparently. All of a sudden the stall becomes £30 a day.

"I would like a discount if I go back up. I’ve not been close to minimum wage down here for 14 months.”

Mick added: “Year by year, every councillor has had to put their mark on the town doing silly features for no reason and each time it has affected the trade of the town negatively.”

Responding, councillor Daniel Lister, WNC’s man in charge of the Market Square project, said: “The council is working closely with traders to hold regular meetings and conversations with them during the relocation at Commercial Street, and to support them in the transition to Market Square. This regular dialogue was further supported by a meeting with existing traders and prospective traders on Monday (April 22) at Northampton Library. This session discussed the outline costings – which are due to be discussed at a cabinet meeting in May, and the support available to them as part of the move back to the square. This included a bespoke session delivered by Business & IP Centre Northamptonshire regarding the advice and support they can offer to enhance their business. The cost structure which will be considered by cabinet in May outline different tiers of pricing, providing traders with a wide-range of options. We are currently reviewing the operation of the market and are in discussions with the affected businesses so we can take their views into consideration.