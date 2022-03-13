Missing woman from Northampton - police appeal for information
She was last seen on Friday, at about 6pm
Members of the public have been asked to be on the lookout for a woman missing from Northampton.
The last sighting of 49-year-old Linda was on Friday, March 11 at about 6pm in the town.
She is described as black, 5ft 5ins tall with short afro hair. She was wearing a pink parka coat, an ankle-length brown skirt and a white top.
A police spokesman said: "Linda is currently missing - she is aged 49, was last seen on Friday, March 11, 2022 at around 6pm in Northampton.
"Description: Black, 5 foot 5 inches tall with a short black afro.
"Linda was last seen wearing: pink Parka coat, ankle length brown skirt, white top.
"Have you seen Linda or someone matching their description?"
Anyone with any information should call Northamptonshire police on 999 quoting missing person reference MPN2/761/22.