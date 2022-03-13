Missing woman from Northampton - police appeal for information

Members of the public have been asked to be on the lookout for a woman missing from Northampton.

The last sighting of 49-year-old Linda was on Friday, March 11 at about 6pm in the town.

She is described as black, 5ft 5ins tall with short afro hair. She was wearing a pink parka coat, an ankle-length brown skirt and a white top.

Linda - Police photo

"Have you seen Linda or someone matching their description?"