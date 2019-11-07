Missing teenage girl last seen in Northampton - have you seen Ellie?

A missing 15-year-old girl was last seen in Northampton and police are appealing for the public's help to find her.

Ellie Lovatt-Bosworth was last seen in the Abington area of the town at around 2pm yesterday (Wednesday, November 6).

Ellie Lovatt-Bosworth. Photo: Northamptonshire Police

She was last known to be wearing a black jacket, grey tracksuit and black Nike trainers.

Ellie is described as white, around 5ft 4in, of slim build with long auburn hair usually worn in a ponytail.

Anyone who sees Ellie, or knows where she is, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, regarding reference MPK1/3439/19.