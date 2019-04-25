Missing stepson of former Peterborough United and Northampton Town defender Gabriel Zakuani found safe and well

The missing stepson of former Peterborough United and Northampton Town defender Gabriel Zakuani has been found safe and well.

Ajae Blackwood-Petrie (11) from Epsom was reported missing yesterday (Wednesday) after he failed to return home from school.

Gabriel Zakuani

This prompted an appeal from Mr Zakuani and Surrey Police to find the missing boy.

Police confirmed this afternoon: “Officers who were out searching for the boy found him at an address in the Isle of Dogs area of London.

“We’d like to thank the public and the media for their help promoting this appeal.”

Mr Zakuani tweeted: “Seriously can’t thank you all enough! I’m relieved he’s been found in London. Seriously hope I never go through that again! once again, thank you so much from the bottom of my heart I’m so grateful.”