Missing: Police launch urgent appeal over 14-year-old Northampton schoolboy

Police have launched an urgent appeal for a 14-year-old Northampton schoolboy who has been missing for two days.

The boy, named only as Mansoor, was last seen leaving his home address in the town on Sunday (January 9).

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "Mansoor is slim, 6ft tall with dark coloured hair. He was last seen wearing a grey jacket, khaki trousers and white trainers.

Mansoor has not been seen since leaving home in Northampton on Sunday