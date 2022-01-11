Missing: Police launch urgent appeal over 14-year-old Northampton schoolboy
Mansoor has not been seen since leaving home on Sunday
Tuesday, 11th January 2022, 8:33 am
Updated
Tuesday, 11th January 2022, 8:36 am
Police have launched an urgent appeal for a 14-year-old Northampton schoolboy who has been missing for two days.
The boy, named only as Mansoor, was last seen leaving his home address in the town on Sunday (January 9).
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "Mansoor is slim, 6ft tall with dark coloured hair. He was last seen wearing a grey jacket, khaki trousers and white trainers.
"If anyone sees Mansoor or has any information which could help us locate him, please call 101 using reference MPN4/82/22."