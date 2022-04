Police are appealing for sightings of a Northampton teenager who went missing nearly a week ago.

The 17-year-old — named only as Mahmood — was known to be in Northampton town at around 9pm on Saturday night (April 16) but has not been seen since.

He is 5ft 4in, slim and with short brown hair.

Police say 17-year-old Mahmood has not been seen since he was in Northampton town on Saturday night