A teenager last seen in Northampton town centre has been urged to contact the police.

Officers have appealed to 15-year-old Stepan, or anyone who knows where he is, to contact them urgently.

Stepan is described as being 5'3 tall, slim build, has shoulder length curly hair that is a red colour and was last seen wearing a red coloured jacket, red cap and blue jeans.

Stepan - have you seen him?

A police spokesman said: "Northamptonshire Police are appealing to the public for assistance to try and locate missing teenager Stepan aged 15 years as we are very concerned for his welfare.

"Stepan was last seen in Northampton near the town centre on Thursday, October 13, at 5pm.