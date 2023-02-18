Detectives investigating the disappearance of a 50-year-old man who was involved in a road traffic collision just days before he went missing have renewed their appeal to the public for help.

On Wednesday, February 8, Darren was discharged from Northampton General Hospital after being involved in a collision on the M1 motorway in Northamptonshire. However, he failed to return to his home in Derbyshire.

Despite not having any links to the county, the last confirmed sighting of Darren was a week ago, on Sunday, February 12, in Northampton town centre, when he borrowed a mobile phone to contact his family.

Have you seen Darren?

Darren is described as 6ft tall, slim build and with short grey hair and a grey beard. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a mustard/brown coloured sweater, black shoes, and a black overcoat. It is possible that Darren may have a black mountain bike with him.Detective Sergeant Pete Ticehurst of Northamptonshire Police said: “Darren’s disappearance is out of character and his family are desperate to hear from him to make sure that he is safe.

“We are also becoming increasingly concerned for Darren’s welfare and would urge anyone who has seen Darren or knows of his whereabouts to please contact us as a matter or urgency. He may still be in Northamptonshire or may be attempting to travel back home to Derbyshire.

