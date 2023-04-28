Missing 30-year-old woman is believed to have travelled to Northampton from London

Police are appealing for help to find a missing 30-year-old woman who is believed to have travelled to Northampton from London.

Shanice was last seen at about midday on Thursday, April 27, in Islington, but has not been heard from since.

The 30-year-old is described as having dark hair, which is worn in a bun. A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said Shanice was last seen wearing a dark blue jacket, a black top, grey jeans, and brown shoes.

Shanice has been missing since Thursday April 27.

Officers say they are concerned for her welfare and would like Shanice or anyone who has seen her or knows of her whereabouts to contact Northamptonshire Police on 999, quoting reference number MPN4/1238/23.