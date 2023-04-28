News you can trust since 1931
Missing 30-year-old woman is believed to have travelled to Northampton from London

Officers are concerned for her welfare

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 28th Apr 2023, 12:41 BST- 1 min read

Police are appealing for help to find a missing 30-year-old woman who is believed to have travelled to Northampton from London.

Shanice was last seen at about midday on Thursday, April 27, in Islington, but has not been heard from since.

The 30-year-old is described as having dark hair, which is worn in a bun. A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said Shanice was last seen wearing a dark blue jacket, a black top, grey jeans, and brown shoes.

Shanice has been missing since Thursday April 27.Shanice has been missing since Thursday April 27.
Officers say they are concerned for her welfare and would like Shanice or anyone who has seen her or knows of her whereabouts to contact Northamptonshire Police on 999, quoting reference number MPN4/1238/23.

Police also shared this message to Shanice: “Likewise, Shanice if you are reading this – please contact us so we know that you are okay. You can either call us or go into one of our police stations.”

